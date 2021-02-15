How will GOP senators’ failure to convict Trump look to future voters?

It always seemed unlikely that Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate Republican leader, would vote to convict the disgraced ex-president who, even from exile in Mar-a-Lago, holds sway over most of his party.
But the justification McConnell offered when announcing his vote for acquittal Saturday was an act of political cynicism and a weaselly evasion of the main issue the Senate was asked to decide: whether Donald Trump bears responsibility for the sacking of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
McConnell has already said what he thinks about the facts: Trump is guilty of incitement, at least under a common-sense definition of the word.
