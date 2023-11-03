Ike deserved base

As a general, Dwight D. Eisenhower led Allied troops to victory over Adolf Hitler’s racist and genocidal regime.

As president, he enforced the Supreme Court’s order to desegregate U.S. schools by ordering troops to Arkansas to protect Black students enrolled in Little Rock’s formerly all-white Central High School.

And now, more than 50 years after his death, Kansas’ favorite son has won an additional victory against white supremacy. On Friday, the U.S. Army completed the process of rebranding its bases that had previously been named for Confederate generals. Fort Gordon in Georgia received a new — and much more honorable — name: Fort Eisenhower.