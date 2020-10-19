In merchant’s fight against virus, customer response his biggest worry

Bryan Williams saw danger on the horizon back in February.

Williams and his wife, Janice Keller-Williams, own Keller Feed and Wine Co. in downtown Cottonwood Falls, where they serve Southern Italian and soul food half a block from the historic Chase County Courthouse.

“I could see it was going to be weird,” Williams said of the pandemic. “I’m a hippy dippy liberal, which shouldn’t mean anything, but I took a different position than some: safety first.”