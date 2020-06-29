Menu Search Log in

Intolerance — on both sides — makes us lesser of a nation

"Intolerance drives both sides. It’s reflected in those who cannot abide an athlete taking a knee during the national anthem and in those who are outraged that the president’s daughter was invited to deliver a graduation speech."

By

Opinion

June 29, 2020 - 9:04 AM

San Francisco 49ers teammates Eli Harold, left, Colin Kaepernick, center, and Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 2, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by NHAT V. MEYER/BAY AREA NEWS GROUP

There’s a reason the phrase “politically correct” has become a scornful slam.

By Julie Doll A Kansas contributor

It’s the same reason there’s a ruckus over Wichita State University’s decision to withdraw its invitation to Ivanka Trump. And it’s the same reason the New York Times editorial page editor was forced to resign.

Let’s start with the WSU brouhaha.

Related
June 17, 2020
June 11, 2020
June 8, 2020
May 12, 2020
Trending