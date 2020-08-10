Kansans should face our unflattering past

I’m in the history business.
No, I cannot claim the title historian. I think that title more accurately belongs to those who hold history degrees and create academic works.
I prefer the title storyteller.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives