Kansas City should withdraw bid to host GOP convention in 2024

When Kansas City made a play seven years ago to host the 2016 Republican National Convention, one of the biggest hurdles, besides money, was that we didn’t have the adequate space for the big event.

Well, a lot has changed since then. Not only in the city and surrounding area, but also in the GOP, which for the last four years has done nothing to discourage right-wing extremists.

If the latter were the only reason to question whether Kansas City should try to host the 2024 RNC, that would be enough. But it’s not. The cost, disruption and potential for political violence immediately come to mind. All of these should outweigh the reflexive cheerleading that such an event would be an economic boost.