Menu Search Log in

Kansas GOP to blame for impasse with Kelly

Republicans in the state Legislature aren’t happy with Gov. Laura Kelly.

By

Opinion

November 30, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Republicans in the state Legislature aren’t happy with Gov. Laura Kelly.

“In recent weeks and months, GOP lawmakers have been grumbling about how debate over the state’s COVID-19 response has turned into what they perceive as a lack of cooperation from the governor,” wrote The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Titus Wu.

Pardon us for looking slightly askance at this.

Related
September 15, 2020
September 11, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 28, 2019
Trending