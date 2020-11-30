Kansas GOP to blame for impasse with Kelly

Republicans in the state Legislature aren’t happy with Gov. Laura Kelly.
“In recent weeks and months, GOP lawmakers have been grumbling about how debate over the state’s COVID-19 response has turned into what they perceive as a lack of cooperation from the governor,” wrote The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Titus Wu.
Pardon us for looking slightly askance at this.
