Kansas is rich with small-town papers 

LUCAS — Another 50 subscriptions would help Rita Sharp sustain her small-town newspaper. Sharp has owned the weekly Lucas-Sylvan News since 2012. It covers the towns of Lucas in Russell County and Sylvan Grove, 12 miles away in Lincoln County. Sharp’s paper has weathered the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of social media as a source for news and advertising, and the aging and shrinking population in Lucas (population 337) and Sylvan Grove (population 285). Without missing an issue even when the pandemic closed schools, city and county businesses, and events, Sharp continued publishing. She mails about 450 copies a week to local residents and readers across the country, a circulation that keeps dropping. Sharp inserts ad flyers and applies address labels by hand every week before mailing.

“I’m here for the kids. They’re our future,” Sharp said about her motivation. “I want them to come back here when they see how great it is, and to bring back what they’ve learned. They say it takes a village, but I say it takes villages. We are many towns working together to raise these kids.”

Why should we care about a tiny paper out on the edge of Western Kansas, or any small newspaper toiling away to keep going against the odds?