Kansas lawmakers refuse masks (And have the nerve to call themselves leaders)

Some Republican lawmakers in Topeka are apparently willing to risk not just their own lives, but those of their colleagues and of all those who work in the statehouse by continuing to refuse to wear masks.
If GOP leaders don’t do something to change that immediately, ahead of the new session that will start in January, then there will be more COVID-19 in the Kansas Capitol, period.
To fail to show leadership on this front would be to fail at the most basic requirement of public service, which at least occasionally does involve behaving selflessly in the public interest.
