Kansas legislators have it in for public education

The Kansas Legislature has decided to wade into the fraught issue of schools and COVID-19 — by looking to undermine public education.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl wrote last week: “The debate over education savings accounts, an option currently used by a half-dozen states as a stand-in for school vouchers, comes as lawmakers increasingly signal they will be more aggressive in expanding the state’s choice programs, much to the chagrin of public school advocates.”

The concept is that students in lower socio-economic groups, those considered to be at-risk, or those educated through remote or hybrid methods for a lengthy amount of time could qualify for the accounts and use them for private schooling. As families have made their way through this pandemic, we can certainly understand the appeal of the concept.