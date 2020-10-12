Kansas politics could be on the chopping block

Politicians you send to Topeka this November will slice and dice the entire state—into congressional and state legislative districts.

Gerrymandering is when politicians manipulate district boundaries for political gain: maximizing the seats that their side wins. Some lucky politicians even draw their own districts to guarantee reelection. This discourages competition, and encourages politicians to only care about the minority of Kansans who vote in primaries.

Currently, Kansas is not gerrymandered. Courts drew the maps in the last redistricting because Republicans couldn’t agree among themselves on maps.