Kansas Republicans decry Capitol assault

Any more pro-Trump protests after last week’s assault on the nation’s Capitol could be both a public safety and a public relations nightmare for Republicans.

That’s not just our opinion, but also that of several prominent young Kansas Republicans who say it’s time to move beyond the Trump administration to the Biden presidency. And they caution that it’s not worth further tarnishing the Republican brand with armed or heated gatherings that get out of hand, as the FBI warned might happen at multiple statehouses during the lead-up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States of America,” Dalton Glasscock, chairman of Kansas Young Republicans said. “We need to recognize that. To quote one of my favorite heroes, George H.W. Bush, his success is now the country’s success.