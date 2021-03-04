Kansas River path has merit

There’s a lot to like about the concept of a bike trail along the Kansas River, from Junction City to Wamego. There are also some major bumps on the path forward, if you’ll pardon the wordplay.

The concept surfaced this week in public meetings; among other things, the Riley County Commission agreed to support the concept, without committing any money.

The idea is to build a trail along the river, the origin of which is at Junction City. (History lesson: The reason for that city’s name is that it’s the location of the junction of the Republican and Smoky Hill rivers. Those two merge to form the Kansas River.)