Kansas State’s Myers calls out Donald Trump

We stand with Richard Myers, the president of Kansas State University. He is exactly right in saying that it was “not right,” the way the Trump Administration has responded to protests.

In particular, President Myers said he was saddened by the handling of the peaceful protest around Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. on Monday evening. In that case, federal agents broke up a protest by force, using tear gas, to clear the way for President Donald Trump to walk to a church for a photo op with a Bible.

President Myers is formerly of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s top military officers. He has refrained from much comment on national security issues or national politics since leaving that post, where he served for President George W. Bush.