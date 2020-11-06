Kansas still a very Republican state

Imagine it is early Wednesday morning, right after Election Day. And imagine you are a Democrat in Kansas. Or if you can’t, try to at least imagine what many might have gone through over the past several weeks.

Having spent years organizing and raising money and fighting hard against the influence of Brownback and Trump in Kansas, Democrats aren’t stupid. They know this is a state where Republican voters outnumber Democratic voters by more than 2 to 1 in many counties. They know that victories like Governor Laura Kelly’s or Representative Sharice Davids’s in the 3rd District don’t come easily. Democrats are realists; they don’t let their imagination run away with them.

Except maybe sometimes they let their guard down, and it does run away with them, just a little bit.