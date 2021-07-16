 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Kelly weathers ‘perfect storm’

In a one-on-one conversation with Gov. Laura Kelly, we focused on economic development, transportation and Medicaid expansion.

Stopping in Dodge City, Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita, Gov. Laura Kelly announced more than two dozen transportation projects to improve safety and accessibility. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

On Wednesday I visited with Gov. Laura Kelly by phone for 25 minutes. 

Susan Lynn Register editor

In arranging for the interview, I was told the Governor could give me 15 minutes to concentrate on economic development, transportation and Medicaid expansion — basically the highs and lows of her administration thus far. 

What floated to the top was our discussion of the Kansas Department of Labor’s handling of the unemployment claims during the pandemic and the accusations of mismanagement, most recently leveled by Sen. Caryn Tyson, who earlier this week said KDOL employees were inept during the crisis.

