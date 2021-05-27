Kudos to Topeka for investing in housing

Affordable housing is critical, period.

Topekans need quality places to live that don’t cost an arm and a leg. And they deserve a city that helps make that happen.

That’s why it was a great idea late last year when an affordable housing trust fund was included in the city’s housing study implementation plan That’s why it was a great idea that the Topeka City Council last week unanimously approved $250,000 for its Affordable Housing Trust Fund, making it the first substantial investment in the fund.