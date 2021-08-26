Lawrence leaders should have pushed back against hecklers

A speaker at Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting on the topic of a mask mandate for those 2 to 12 years old, said that such public health orders were comparable to the Holocaust.

What a load of trash.

Yes, public officials are supposed to value public comment. But sometimes the greatest value is that it reminds us how dangerous our environment has become. It wasn’t just one speaker but several who referenced Nazis and fascism in relation to masks and vaccines. Like sheep led around for profit, there are many Americans being led around by radio hacks, authors, maybe even pillow salesmen, looking to make a buck off fear, anger and confusion.