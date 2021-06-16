Legislators adding fuel to the fire

Moral panics don’t produce good policy. Neither does banning things.

The current fracas about critical race theory on the right is just such a panic, and if legislators don’t stand up for common sense, they will be forced into ridiculous positions at the Kansas Statehouse next year.

We must understand what’s going on here. First of all, critical race theory isn’t a specific thing. It’s an umbrella term that refers to multiple ideas and concepts about how racial discrimination continues to affect communities in the United States. They fit into a framework that attempts to explain why our country is still divided and why communities of color still face obstacles and barriers not faced by white people.