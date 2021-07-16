 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Let’s cut through the spin about gas prices

Blaming capitalism or the market for gas prices isn’t as sexy, cathartic, or simplistic as blaming politicians and parties. That kind of banal reality doesn’t keep the politics industry financially afloat. Alas, the truth is sometimes dull. 

By

Opinion

July 16, 2021 - 1:15 PM

(Wikipedia.)

Gas prices are up and the politics industry in Kansas and nationally is spinning the issue for political gain, often with little regard for the truth.   

Per the U.S. Energy Information Association, the average national price of a regular gallon of gasoline has risen 73 cents since January to $3.06/gallon by July. That price is 15 cents higher than the peak under the Trump Administration but substantially lower than recent historical highs.  

Enter politics. Republicans are blaming Democrats. Some Republicans are even falsely implying that President Joe Biden increased gas prices to discourage carbon emissions (He didn’t and presidents don’t control gas prices). And Democrats are blaming Republicans in return.  

Related
March 12, 2021
April 9, 2020
September 11, 2019
June 19, 2012
Most Popular