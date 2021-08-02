Letter to the editor – August 2, 2021

Dear editor,

I am writing in regard to the article by Brian Grimmett, “Electric cars are ready for longer commutes of rural Kansas” in your Saturday edition.

I agree with the premise of the article. Most people’s daily trips are less than 60 miles (round trip). Trips to Kansas City or Wichita are well within the range of most electric cars, with plenty of range for driving around once you get there. When you get home, overnight charging from an existing 120-volt outlet is usually all you need. EVs are ideal for home health workers and others who visit a client’s home and are home every night.