Letter to the editor – August 22, 2020

To the editor,
I have been a registered Republican since I was 18, and have voted in every election during my life.
Today, I am an unhappy Republican, because my party has abandoned me. They no longer hold the Christian values that I try to live by.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives