Letter to the editor – December 19, 2020

Dear editor,

I can think of no one I would rather have had Gov. Laura Kelly select to fill the lieutenant governor’s vacancy than Iola’s own David Toland. His name was the first that came to my mind when I heard of the opening.

From day one — at least soon after — in his return to his hometown to take the reins of Thrive Allen County, it was obvious we had a winner calling the shots, and one who was destined for a more prominent role in Kansas. We talked a time or two about the Legislature and other opportunities. I allowed he might want to wait a bit because of the age of his young children; whether my concerns were a factor I know not.