Letter to the editor – December 23, 2020

Editor’s note: Iolan and dairy farmer Steve Strickler shares a letter he recently wrote to U.S. Sen.-elect Roger Marshall.
This summer, Strickler hosted Marshall during a campaign visit to Iola.
As Strickler tells it, the impetus for his letter came when he was listening to the news about Marshall’s support of President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Election.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives