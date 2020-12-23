Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – December 23, 2020

Editor’s note: Iolan and dairy farmer Steve Strickler shares a letter he recently wrote to U.S. Sen.-elect Roger Marshall.

This summer, Strickler hosted Marshall during a campaign visit to Iola.

As Strickler tells it, the impetus for his letter came when he was listening to the news about Marshall’s support of President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Election.

Related
September 23, 2020
July 24, 2020
July 10, 2020
September 9, 2019
Trending