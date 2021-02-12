Letter to the editor – February 13, 2021

Dear editor,
I read a second time the column The Register ran a few days ago about the de-emphasis of civics education in public schools. It struck a sour note.
I am in the midst of the second volume of “The War of the Revolution” written by Christopher Ward, an early 1900s historian — among other pursuits. The two volumes set forth a chronological treatment of the war and is the most illuminating and compelling I have ever read, better than the history texts I was exposed to in high school and college that gave bits and pieces but not the rest of the story, even to the point of condemning some of Washington’s decisions.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.