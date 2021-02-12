Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – February 13, 2021

Dear editor,

I read a second time the column The Register ran a few days ago about the de-emphasis of civics education in public schools. It struck a sour note.

I am in the midst of the second volume of “The War of the Revolution” written by Christopher Ward, an early 1900s historian — among other pursuits. The two volumes set forth a chronological treatment of the war and is the most illuminating and compelling I have ever read, better than the history texts I was exposed to in high school and college that gave bits and pieces but not the rest of the story, even to the point of condemning some of Washington’s decisions. 

