Letter to the editor — Jan. 24, 2024

Dear editor,

With recent coverage by the Iola Register of our elected legislative officials, particularly in relation to property tax burdens in regard to school bond issues, myself and the USD 257-Iola Board of Education feel it necessary for the community and patrons to understand the drastic changes enacted by the Legislature in 2015 and its ramifications for bond and interest state aid.

For decades before 2015, the state’s Bond and Interest State Aid formula was a model for the nation in allowing poorer, rural districts like USD 257-Iola (which may be mainly residential housing and farmland) equitable opportunities to urban/suburban districts in passing a bond issue. This is due to Bond & Interest State Aid (monies coming from the state’s General Fund) helping offset local property tax dollars to pay for a school bond Issue.