Letter to the editor – January 9, 2021

Dear editor,

Last night, before I went to bed, I wrote a list of things to be thankful for. 

Certainly, there is plenty to be discouraged about these days, including the loss of 361,000 Americans to COVID-19, not to mention the raid upon the Capitol Wednesday as Trump supporters believed the election was stolen, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary.

