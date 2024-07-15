Letter to the Editor — July 16, 2024

Dear Editor,

Having served as a retired KBI agent, former Allen County Sheriff, and Allen County Commissioner, I unequivocally endorse Sheriff Bryan Murphy for re-election. I have witnessed Bryan’s remarkable growth and leadership within the community throughout his career. Bryan’s commitment to upholding justice, fairness, and community service undoubtedly sets him apart from other candidates. His ability to connect with the community, prioritize public safety, and lead by example make him an indispensable asset for Allen County.

Under his guidance, the department has implemented innovative crime prevention initiatives, community outreach programs, and advanced training for deputies, all of which have led to a safer and more secure community for all.

Despite no longer residing in Allen County, my roots and family ties to the area remain strong, driving my continued interest in its well-being and prosperity. I firmly believe that supporting the re-election of Sheriff Murphy is crucial to ensuring the community’s continued safety and security.

The sheriff’s office requires a steady and experienced hand to navigate the complexities of law enforcement effectively. Bryan’s extensive knowledge of how the sheriff’s office operates, coupled with his years of service and dedication to the community, uniquely positions him as the best choice for the role of sheriff.

I wholeheartedly endorse Sheriff Murphy for re-election and urge the residents of Allen County to join me in supporting his candidacy. With his proven track record, experience, and dedication to serving the community, I am confident that he will continue to excel in his role and lead the sheriff’s office with excellence.

Sincerely,

Thomas R. Williams

Retired KBI Agent

Former Sheriff

Former Commissioner