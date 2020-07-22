Letter to the editor – July 22, 2020

Dear editor,

The Iola Register, recently, and the Kansas City Star last week, have both had informative articles about Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. —one of 11 candidates for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary in two weeks.

I have never met or spoken with Dr. Marshall, but his biography and professional credentials are impressive and appealing, particularly for all of us living in Kansas that are concerned about our rural healthcare system. Roger Marshall knows our state. Born and raised in El Dorado; educated at KSU and KU Med Center; a family man with four children; Dr. Roger Marshall’s 30 years as a rural Kansas medical practitioner, included time chairing the board of trustees at a rural hospital as well as serving as a U.S. Congressman from the First District since 2017.