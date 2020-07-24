Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – July 25, 2020

Dear editor,

I give thanks for the life and service of Rep. John Lewis, who passed away last Friday.

He is a true American, a man who has shown us qualities that all of us can commend. His words are so true, that liars are brought into the bright day of light.

