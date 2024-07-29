Letter to the editor – July 29, 2024

Dear editor,

I am writing to express my support for Sheriff Bryan Murphy’s re-election campaign. I have known Bryan since 1994 and have seen his exceptional leadership firsthand as a former Allen County Commissioner and retired State Representative. His commitment to public service, integrity, and dedication to our community have always been commendable, making it a pleasure to work alongside him on any project.

Under Sheriff Murphy’s leadership, significant improvements have been made to our law enforcement infrastructure, ensuring our deputies have the tools and resources to carry out their duties effectively. Sheriff Murphy has prioritized modernizing law enforcement operations while being fiscally responsible. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

Sheriff Murphy’s efforts extend beyond traditional law enforcement functions. His support of programs like Meals on Wheels services for seniors, the School Resource Officer program, and the Drug Drop Box initiative highlight his holistic approach to community policing and social responsibility.

In addition, Sheriff Murphy’s management skills are demonstrated by his capability to efficiently manage multi-million-dollar budgets and collaborate with regional and state agencies to enhance law enforcement in Allen County.

I urge the residents of Allen County to endorse Sheriff Bryan Murphy in the upcoming election. He has always chosen integrity over influence. I have complete confidence in Sheriff Murphy’s strong leadership abilities and deep commitment to making Allen County great, making him the optimal choice to continue serving as our Sheriff. I trust in Sheriff Murphy’s ability to continue serving with distinction and integrity in the years to come.

Kent Thompson,

Former Allen

County Commissioner,

Former State

Representative,

LaHarpe, Kan.