Letter to the editor – July 6, 2020

Dear editor,
As a physician, I worry I may soon be forced to decide between sending a nursing home patient or a younger person who has come down with COVID-19 to the hospital because of limited space.
I worry that I’ll have to make a decision on which patient needing to be put on a respirator will be transferred to the city when city hospitals have limited space and can only accept one person, not two. Will I make that decision based on whether that person is married with children or whether they are single?
