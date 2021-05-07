Letter to the editor – May 8, 2021

Dear editor,

In a time of controversy in our country it sometimes gets missed about the good things around us. I used to work in Iola and eat out every day. I would just like to take note of three very good eating places in Iola, Kansas. Not in any order, A&W, Around the Corner, and King’s Sandwich Shop. Each of these have the three things I think most important to a great eating establishment: great food, great service, and a clean place to eat. Thanks to all three!

Jonathan Silvey,