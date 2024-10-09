Letter to the editor – October 10, 2024

To the editor,

As the Nov. 5 general election nears, I voice my strong support for Jon Wells for Allen County Commission.

His role as a political science and American history professor at Allen Community College makes him uniquely qualified for this position.

As the independent candidate for county commission, Jon Wells represents the best future for Allen County.

He is already deeply involved in county policy, having served as Iola mayor, Iola Council member, and through his associations with Allen Community College.

He was instrumental in bringing jobs to the area — Peerless Windows, G&W Grocery, and in keeping Russell Stovers in town, just to name a few. He has also made significant contributions to housing development, including the Eastgate Lofts apartments, and the continued efforts to expand the development north of town.

I’ve known Jon Wells for nearly 20 years. He has been my mayor, professor, mentor, and friend. He is an honest man, a kind man, a wise man, and he is the right man for Allen County.

Nickolas Kinder,

Iola, Kan.