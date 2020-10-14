Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – October 14, 2020

Dear editor,

In the Aug. 4 primary, Allen County voters approved a measure to loosen the county’s liquor laws be put on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The measure eliminates the restriction on entertainment and dining establishments from having at least 30% of their sales come from food. If approved, such established can sell just alcohol.

