Letter to the editor – October 15, 2020

Dear editor,

Recently I’ve had a “revelation” that has blessed me and I believe I’m led by the Lord to share it. 

As a victim of molestation as a 6-year-old, date rape as a young adult, verbal abuse by “loved ones,” and even now some disrespect as an 80-year-old, I know I’m not alone. To the multitudes “out there,” this message is for you. 

