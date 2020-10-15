Letter to the editor – October 15, 2020

Dear editor,
Recently I’ve had a “revelation” that has blessed me and I believe I’m led by the Lord to share it.
As a victim of molestation as a 6-year-old, date rape as a young adult, verbal abuse by “loved ones,” and even now some disrespect as an 80-year-old, I know I’m not alone. To the multitudes “out there,” this message is for you.
