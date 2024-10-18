Letter to the editor – October 19, 2024

Dear editor,

Advice you can find anywhere. Good advice is much more rare.

A week or so ago I was clicking on various commentaries, which I rarely do, especially during “political season,” but I was glad I did that morning because I received some good advice. Actually, excellent advice.

A guy (I apologize for not remembering his name) was sharing statistics on the percent of undecided voters regarding the upcoming presidential election. His comment was that undecided voters at this point would be more accurately described as “confused voters,” due to all the misinformation and crazy stories being circulated. He completely understood their dilemma and shared this advice.

Simply go to the candidates’ websites and read where they stand on the issues and what their plans are to address them. After reading the information presented, decide whose views match up most with your own personal views.

Wow! Talk about cutting through all the half truths and misdirection we hear repeated and misquoted.

Although I have decided who I will be voting for, I took the time to check out the candidates’ websites. It took a bit to find the “official” websites of the candidates as there are several that can be misleading.

After reading their information I didn’t change my mind, but I felt better informed and realized I should have done that months ago.

I should have made that part of my process of being an informed voter.

I encourage all of you to do the same.

Becky Nilges

Iola, Kan.