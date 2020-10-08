Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – October 8, 2020

Dear editor,

I read about Pot’s Corner. Today’s generation gets a lot of laughs about these things, but if they had grown up in northern Kansas when I did, it was no joke. It was a necessity on a cold, snowy night.

Earl E. Bell,

