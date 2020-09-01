Menu Search Log in

Letter to the Editor — September 1, 2020

Dear editor,

I was pleased, but not surprised, to read of the awards given to the Iola Register and staff by the Kansas Press Association. This marks the second year in a row that the Register has received both the news and advertising awards. 

Although I am a recent subscriber to the Register, I also read several local papers as well as the Kansas City Star. The Register is well-deserving of these awards in my opinion. 

