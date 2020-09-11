Letter to the editor – September 12, 2020

Dear editor,
We have many freedoms guaranteed to us; however, the exercise of those freedoms must assure that the rights of others are not infringed.
People who refuse to wear facemasks often maintain this is their right; however, their exercise of that freedom can be detrimental to others who are susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.
