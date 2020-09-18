Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – September 19, 2020

Dear editor,

I have followed Jeremy Grantham of GMO investments for the last 10 years. That’s all I can do because the minimum to open an account is $25 million. 

Grantham has done a lot of research on climate change as well as companies with his personal money. When he first started pitching investing in the green industry to the super rich, he got a lot of pushback. In the last two years, however, they’ve all come on board.

