Letter to the editor – September 24, 2020

Dear editor,
In regards to John Brown’s cave, I have always understood that there is no evidence that this cave is named for the abolitionist John Brown, who lived part of the years of 1855-1856 far to the north of Allen County in Franklin County, where he orchestrated the pottawatomie Massacre of pro-slavery settlers, and operated in other counties in that vicinity.
I have assumed that our local cave is like that of the alleged “John Brown spring” in Linn County. In 1905 the Lawrence Journal noted: “There is nothing to indicate that [abolitionist] Brown ever drank out of the Snyder spring. Even fakes multiply.”
