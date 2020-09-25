Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – September 26, 2020

Dear editor,

In his two terms in Congress, Rep. Roger Marshall has shown a pattern of putting Kansas second to partisan politics.

While he claims to be “fighting for Kansas values,” he’s simultaneously accepting six-figure campaign donations from insurance and pharmaceutical companies and voting to give big pharma $76 billion in tax breaks. Additionally, he voted to let drug companies charge citizens more for their medications and charge seniors more for their premiums. 

