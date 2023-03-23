Iolans tell legislators of their support for state park

Dear Chairwoman Renee Erickson and members of the Senate Committee on Commerce,

I am writing to express my support for HB2331, creating Lehigh Portland State Park.

I have moved all over the world and throughout the United States with my husband, Major Scott Kroenke, in support of his 26-plus years with the Army. One of the things that we used for help in dealing with mental health stressors, was the physical healing and family bonding, provided by area state parks wherever we lived.