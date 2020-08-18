Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – Aug. 18, 2020

Dear editor,

Be careful where you step. It’s campaign time and it’s going to get deeper.

I wish (Mike) Pence were running. He’s smart, a very good speaker and not one to turn off his brain and leave his mouth running.

Related
April 10, 2020
October 19, 2018
June 26, 2015
April 23, 2015
Trending