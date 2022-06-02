Letter to the editor

Dear editor,

I read the opinion piece “Gun violence woven into American fabric; can we pull the thread,” with some disappointment. Once again the finger is pointed at the tools used rather than the deeper issue, which is why are we raising a generation of depressed, murderous, and suicidal children?

Firearm deaths among children and adolescents are a leading cause of death. There should be a realization that these children are killing each other or themselves. The second leading cause of death among children is traffic fatalities, and a close third is drug overdose/poisoning.