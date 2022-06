Dear editor,

The college play, “Shipwrecked,” was one of the best-directed and acted plays I have ever seen.

The 90-minute play utilized entire actors’ bodies to portray the actions on the stage. Even though the main actor, Scott Cox, was amazing, as he talked and moved throughout the play without ever stopping, the other two actors, Jazmin Havens and Maxwell B. Kays, were equally outstanding by playing multiple parts.