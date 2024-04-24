 | Wed, Apr 24, 2024
Letter to the editor – April 24, 2024

Dear editor,

The day after a harrowing night in the emergency room, I met Dr. Megan Morriss for the first time. 

A week later she corrected my problem. She is an excellent doctor. She communicates well and understood my anxiety. 

It’s been more than a week since surgery and everything is exactly as she said it should be. Dr. Morriss is a doctor who really cares. And her surgical team is one of the most professional I’ve seen. (And I’m old enough to have seen a few.) 

Dr. Morriss is definitely a great asset for Allen County Regional Hospital.

Karan P. Bailey,

Iola, Kan.

