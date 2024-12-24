Letter to the editor

Dear editor,

The recent election has confirmed my concern regarding the future of rural Kansas. Although time will tell, there are some serious proposals that will have an impact on the future of rural Kansas and whether or not agriculture in Kansas can survive.

1) The proposed tariffs by the president-elect will have a negative impact on Kansas farmers’ export income. Plus, their costs will increase for farm equipment and supplies during trade wars that will occur over the next two years.

2) The attempt to deport all illegal aliens from Kansas will have a significant impact on agriculture producers. Places like Dodge City and other cities that rely on cheap labor will not be able to produce products such as beef, poultry and fruits and vegetables. The price of steaks and chicken nuggets will make today’s grocery prices look good.

3) Hospitals in rural Kansas will suffer even more when Congress reduces Medicaid and Medicare income. Small town hospitals are struggling enough with lost revenue and more will be forced to close over the next two years. Rural residents will have to travel even farther to see doctor and specialists.

4) Public schools are popular in rural Kansas. Not only because of the education they provide, but the pride they bring to small towns in athletics. But taking tax dollars away from them and giving them in the form of school vouchers for private schools will only reduce revenues that support education in rural Kansas. And community colleges which are popular throughout Kansas will also suffer due to these changes in funding.

It was my hope that rural Kansas could survive in the 21st century. But conservatives in Congress don’t care about their future as they are only concerned about getting re-elected.

Sincerely, Larry Tucker,

Former Humboldt city administrator, 2007-2014

Olathe, Kansas