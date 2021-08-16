Letter to the editor – Aug. 16, 2021

Dear editor,

The Marmaton Market is Moran’s only full-service grocery store. While hundreds of small towns across Kansas have lost their local stores, members of our community came together to ensure we were not one of them.

The Market is owned by people in the community and exists to meet our needs, not a corporate tycoon. Local farmers have a place to sell their products, seniors with limited mobility have ready access to groceries, and everyone has a place to get their groceries.